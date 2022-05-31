Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate design Tuesday.

The plate was designed by Drew Davies—owner of Oxide Design Co. The design is inspired by a mosaic on the floor of the State Capitol building called “the genius of creative energy.” It depicts a Roman character harnessing earth, air, wind and fire.

Shore said there are several limitations placed on the design of the general license plate.

“I need everyone to understand that there are legislatively required mandates that affect this general plate that don’t affect the specialty plates out there,” Shore said.

(10/11 NOW)

