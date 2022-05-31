Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The accident report from a fatal crash on O Street Sunday night is providing additional details about the incident that killed two people and left 20 bystanders injured.

LPD says Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision that took place at 52nd and O Street around 10:46 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a black Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that was turning.

Police say Siebenhor was driving the Corolla and Hermosillo was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford, an 18-year-old Omaha man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD says after the initial impact, both vehicles went onto the north sidewalk of O Street, west of N. 52nd Street, hitting multiple people who were gathered for a cruise event. The Ford initially rolled over onto its top, pinning two victims. Bystanders worked to move the car off the victims.

One of the bystanders is currently in critical condition while others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a Lincoln Police accident report, the Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on O Street between 56th and 52nd Street when the light turned yellow at the intersection of 52nd and O Street.

The report states the vehicle continued through the light and struck the Corolla which was attempting to turn northbound off O Street.

A witness cited in the accident report said they saw the Ford going roughly 100 MPH down O Street before the crash took place.

According to the report, investigators believe the driver was operating in a reckless or aggressive manner and was exceeding the speed limit.

In addition, the report states investigators also believe drugs played a role in the crash, and the driver tested positive for marijuana. Alcohol is not suspected to have played a role, according to the accident report.

No citations have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

