Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler, cloudy with showers on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Tuesday and afternoon clearing the clouds are on the way back in! Wednesday will be overcast to start and mainly dry in the morning. We can’t rule out a light sprinkle during the first half of the day but rain chances will hold off for most until the afternoon. By 12-1PM showers spread in from the S and will approach the Metro.

Best rain chances will be S of the Metro but we are expecting on and off light showers into the mid-afternoon before rain exits to the E in the evening. N of the Metro we’ll see very little in the way of rain. Maybe an isolated light shower or two, but no meaningful moisture. The Metro may see up to a .10″ of rain if we’re lucky but totals between .2-.5″ are possible to the S.

We’ll stay cool, mid 60s to near 70, under the clouds on Wednesday. By Thursday sunshine returns and we’ll warm to the mid 70s. A gorgeous forecast to come out and donate non perishable food items at one of our two Stuff the Bus locations from 5 AM to 7 PM. Find us on 87th and Dodge or 192nd and Dodge.

We’ll stay dry and warm a few more degrees Friday before an active pattern resumes over the weekend. We’ll be planning around on and off shower and t-storm chances through Wednesday as several waves move through keeping the weather unsettled.

