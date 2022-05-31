Early voting begins for special election to fill Jeff Fortenberry’s seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Voting is now underway to see who will temporarily fill Jeff Fortenberry’s old Congressional seat.

Early voting began Monday in the special election for Nebraska’s First Congressional District.

On the ballot are Republican State Senator Mike Flood and Democratic State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks.

The special election is June 28, which is the same day Fortenberry will be sentenced for lying to the FBI.

The winner of the special election will fill the seat until January, then the winner of the November election takes over. Both Flood and Pansing Brooks are on that ballot too.

