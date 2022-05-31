Advertisement

Douglas County Emergency Management Agency to use new software for Spanish alerts

There was some concern Monday night when alerts concerning the Nox-Crete chemical plant fire were sent out in English only.
By John Chapman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New software will allow the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency to send out alerts in Spanish.

There was some concern Monday night when alerts concerning the Nox-Crete chemical plant fire were sent out in English only. There were also questions about who received those alerts.

Paul Johnson is the director of the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency. Johnson says first responders dealing with the chemical plant fire called on the agency to send out an emergency alert.

The emergency management team targeted the area to receive the alert.

“We’ll geo-target that area we actually prescribe the boundaries for the message and the message is sent out to all cell phones within that geographic boundary,” Johnson said. “As soon as we send that out, then the news media picks up on it and they all have their own apps on the cell phones and so it goes out that way.”

Johnson says some people not living in the area of concern also received the alert because of cell phone tower overlap.

Johnson says the next emergency alert will be pushed out in English and in Spanish.

