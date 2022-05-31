David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet weather returns Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a round of morning thunderstorms, gusty south winds of 30-50mph brought in hot and humid air to the area. High temperatures warmed into the upper 80s around the metro before a dry punch of air arrived late in the afternoon. That dry punch helped to kick off a few storms in southwest Iowa, but the metro area remained largely storm free. A cold front will move through this evening between 8 and 11pm, bringing in some cooler air. Another line of storms may try to develop near or just south of Omaha as the cold front moves through, but I do not expect to see severe weather. Just some brief noisy storms, if they develop at all.

6:30pm Radar Update (WOWT)

Any storms will clear out of the area overnight with cooler air settling in. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to start Tuesday morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. It should really be a pretty nice day with lighter winds as well.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

More clouds are expected Wednesday, holding highs to the lower 70s. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, mainly south of I-80. A few showers are possible in the metro, but the bulk of the rain likely stays to the south. More fantastic early June weather is expected Thursday and Friday with sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. More active weather is possible by the weekend with shower and storm chances returning to the forecast.

