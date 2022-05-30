Advertisement

Wichita grad party argument results in deaths of 2 teens

(Will Thomas)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting at a graduation party in Wichita left two teenagers dead. One of the victims succumbed to a gunshot wound and the other was hit by a vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Police say the events unfolded after an argument Saturday night between two groups.

The shooting victim, a 17-year-old Wichita boy, was taken to a nearby a hospital where he died. A 15-year-old girl fleeing the scene of the shooting was struck by a car. She later died at a hospital.

The 18-year-old driver fled the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Investigators say a lack of cooperation among witnesses has made it difficult to determine the details of the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Police respond to drowning call in South Omaha
Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly saw two vehicle occupants exchange gunfire
Omaha Police investigate shooting near Benson Church of Christ
Offutt Air Force Base security officer charged with child abuse, sexual assault

Latest News

Police respond to a drowning incident
Omaha Police respond to drowning
6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day Monday: Hot, humid & windy before a severe storm threat later today
6 First Alert Day Forecast
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street