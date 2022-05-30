Wichita grad party argument results in deaths of 2 teens

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting at a graduation party in Wichita left two teenagers dead. One of the victims succumbed to a gunshot wound and the other was hit by a vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Police say the events unfolded after an argument Saturday night between two groups.

The shooting victim, a 17-year-old Wichita boy, was taken to a nearby a hospital where he died. A 15-year-old girl fleeing the scene of the shooting was struck by a car. She later died at a hospital.

The 18-year-old driver fled the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Investigators say a lack of cooperation among witnesses has made it difficult to determine the details of the case.

