Advertisement

Passengers on board cruise ship that caught fire return to port

Passengers on the Carnival Freedom cruise ship, which caught fire, are now back in Port Canaveral. (SOURCE: WESH)
By Scott Heidler
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship that caught fire are now back in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Cindy Sumners said she remembers hearing the words no one would want to be woken up with on the cruise.

“We were in bed, and our room steward unlocked the door and screamed ‘Run to deck four,’” she said.

Sumners was one of more than 2,000 passengers on a Caribbean cruise aboard Carnival’s “Freedom.” She is now back where she started a week ago at Port Canaveral.

“Very glad to be home,” she said.

She and the other passengers said Carnival handled the emergency well.

When Sumners had to get off the ship in Grand Turk, where the fire broke out, she said she had a wonderful time.

The passengers from Freedom arrived at Port Canaveral Monday just after 7 a.m. They were supposed to be back Saturday, and they arrived on a different ship from the one they departed on.

Freedom is now at the Grand Bahama shipyard.

Brevard County resident Sammy Martin said she is also happy to be home and is relieved that all remained calm onboard as the fire first grew.

“But it was calm and we were already docked so we felt kind of safe, and transferring to the other ship was a smooth transition,” she said.

Freedom’s next three sailings through June 6 for the Port Canaveral-based ship have been canceled as the ship undergoes repairs.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Police respond to drowning call in South Omaha
Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap
Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly saw two vehicle occupants exchange gunfire
Omaha Police investigate shooting near Benson Church of Christ
Offutt Air Force Base security officer charged with child abuse, sexual assault

Latest News

6 First Alert Traffic: 168th Street project on schedule
Omaha 168th Street project sees steady progress
Omaha suspect held on $2M bond, shows pattern of running from police
4pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Day Monday: Hot and windy with a few strong storms this evening
Quiet weather returns Tuesday