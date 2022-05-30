Omaha Memorial Day Celebration pays tribute to fallen veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the country Monday, people pause to remember those who gave their lives to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy in this country.

Memorial Day ceremonies to honor the fallen have become a tradition. Paying tribute to those brave men and women at Memorial Park is a tradition here in Omaha.

“This freedom did not just magically occur, it was paid for by the lives of 1,208,000 Americans who gave their lives in combat,” said Congressman Don Bacon, who attended Monday’s ceremony.

There is also a sound that has become a Memorial Day tradition. The Omaha Pipes and Drums were practicing before playing for the Memorial Day crowd.

“It’s an honor for us,” said Kevin Arnold with Omaha Pipes and Drums. “Not everybody in the band is a veteran, so for the rest of us, it’s an honor to have the opportunity to do something like that. It’s just our little piece to help honor their service and the sacrifices that they’ve made, it’s a very small thing but they appreciate it and we’re honored to do it.”

The Omaha Pipes and Drums have been together since the 1970′s. The group has played many times to honor and remember veterans.

For Joe Todero with the group, this day means a lot. The music he plays reminds him of the friends he lost while fighting for our country.

“Being a veteran, it means a lot,” Todero said. “It really does. I served in Vietnam and lot of my friends, people in my unit, were killed. In fact the president of our senior class at Creighton was killed over there too. So that’s what I think of.”

Monday’s Memorial Park Ceremony was presented by Heroes of the Heartland Foundation.

