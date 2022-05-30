Omaha-based nonprofit needs new truck to help veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Memorial Day, we honor the ultimate sacrifices made for this nation. Ron Hernandez started his nonprofit, Moving Veterans Forward, with the intention of helping veterans get back on their feet once they return home.

He and fellow veterans like Will Little understand how difficult the transition can be.

“You’re going to see things you’re not going to expect to see. I mean, your friend next to you might get shot,” says Little.

Many veterans return home suffering from PTSD or even homelessness. Moving Veterans Forward tries to ease that burden, by making sure they have a place to live. That includes furnishing the homes with donated household items.

As of Sunday, they’ve moved their 1,900th veteran in the Omaha area.

“People bring the items here, “says Ron Hernandez. “They donate the items to us for free and all the items are given to the veteran for free. The veteran doesn’t pay for anything. They don’t pay for the items, they don’t pay for the transportation of the goods to their home and we also move the items into the home.”

But the vehicle responsible for hauling all those needed items has seen better days.

“The truck that needs to be replaced is over 12 years old. It’s pushing 250,000 miles. It’s just tired.”

That’s why he’s asking the community’s help to buy a new one.

“I need a good, reliable, safe truck to transport my volunteers in while they’re on the road, but also we want something that’s reliable. When the veteran comes down here to pick up their furniture, they’re excited. ‘I’m getting a new bed, I’m getting my furniture.’ We don’t want to ruin that because a truck broke down between a warehouse and their new home.”

Baxter Dodge has already helped with the purchase of this new truck by contributing $35,000. The truck retails for a total of $84,000 which means Moving Veterans Forward needs to raise $49,000.

It has an August deadline to raise that money.

If you’re interested in helping with this purchase you can donate either in-person or by mail to their warehouse located at 731 North Frontier Road Papillion, NE 68046, or by donating on their website.

“Asking for money is hard for me. But this is the time if you’ve ever thought ‘I want to help a veteran or I wish there was something I could do’. This is that time. We need a good running truck to get these veterans taken care of, that deserve it.”

