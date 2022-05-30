OFD, OPD respond to South Omaha drowning
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire and Police responded to a drowning near South 45th and P Streets in South Omaha late Sunday night.
According to dispatchers, it was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at Hitchcock Pool.
They say one patient was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.
