OFD, OPD respond to South Omaha drowning

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire and Police responded to a drowning near South 45th and P Streets in South Omaha late Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, it was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at Hitchcock Pool.

They say one patient was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

