OFD, OPD respond to South Omaha drowning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire and Police responded to a drowning near South 45th and P Streets in South Omaha late Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, it was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at Hitchcock Pool.

They say one patient was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.