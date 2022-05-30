Advertisement

Iowa loses in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast
By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The third-seeded Hawkeyes lost 13-1 in seven innings to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

In the bottom of the fifth, down 4-1, Iowa’s dugout alerted the officials that Michigan pitcher Willie Weiss had a sticky substance on his glove that he was using between pitches. Weiss was subsequently ejected from the contest and Cameron Weston took over for the Wolverines on the mound. The Hawkeyes were unable to capitalize on the pitching change.

The Wolverines put up a nine-run spot in the top of the seventh to run-rule the Hawkeyes and move onto the title game.

Iowa, now 36-19, is still in the running for an at-large bid to the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The field of 64 will be announced Monday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Offutt Air Force Base security officer charged with child abuse, sexual assault
Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap
Omaha Police: Man arrested after going door-to-door with chainsaw, being chased by homeowner
Omaha Police give updates on death investigation after road rage incident
Omaha Police investigating alleged overnight shooting at Memorial Park

Latest News

Creighton at BIG EAST Tournament
Creighton’s season comes to end, falling to Xavier in the Big East baseball tournament
Creighton at BIG EAST Tournament
Creighton beats Xavier in BIG EAST Tournament, UConn up next
AJ Tauber
Athlete of the Week: Millard West’s AJ Tauber
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown ahead of...
Kickoff times for seven Huskers football games announced