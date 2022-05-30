Iowa loses in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The third-seeded Hawkeyes lost 13-1 in seven innings to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

In the bottom of the fifth, down 4-1, Iowa’s dugout alerted the officials that Michigan pitcher Willie Weiss had a sticky substance on his glove that he was using between pitches. Weiss was subsequently ejected from the contest and Cameron Weston took over for the Wolverines on the mound. The Hawkeyes were unable to capitalize on the pitching change.

The Wolverines put up a nine-run spot in the top of the seventh to run-rule the Hawkeyes and move onto the title game.

Iowa, now 36-19, is still in the running for an at-large bid to the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The field of 64 will be announced Monday at noon.

