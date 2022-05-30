Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are dead and 19 others were transported to Lincoln hospitals after a crash on O Street overnight.

According to a social media post by the Lincoln Police Department, two female occupants died at the scene of the crash near 52nd and O Streets.

Both victims were occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, LPD said.

One of the 19 people injured, all believed to be pedestrians, has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two dead and 19 others injured after an overnight crash on O Street, according to LPD in a Facebook post. (KOLN)

In a tweet, LPD said O Street, between 48th and 56th Streets, would be shut down in both directions for the next few hours.

We are investigating a fatality accident near 52nd and O St. O St from 48th to 56th Streets is shut down in both directions and will be shut down for the next few hours. Please avoid the area. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 30, 2022

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

At least three vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash near 52nd and O Streets, according to a 10/11 reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.