Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are dead and 19 others were transported to Lincoln hospitals after a crash on O Street overnight.

According to a social media post by the Lincoln Police Department, two female occupants died at the scene of the crash near 52nd and O Streets.

Both victims were occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, LPD said.

One of the 19 people injured, all believed to be pedestrians, has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two dead and 19 others injured after an overnight crash on O Street, according to LPD in a Facebook post.(KOLN)

In a tweet, LPD said O Street, between 48th and 56th Streets, would be shut down in both directions for the next few hours.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

At least three vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash near 52nd and O Streets, according to a 10/11 reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

