Anti-gun violence group growing in Nebraska following recent mass shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska chapter of a nation-wide organization is growing rapidly following a slew of recent mass shootings across the country.

Moms Demand Action is a group that promotes and supports legislation that encourages public safety measures that protect people from gun violence, as well as encourages responsible gun ownership.

“Unfortunately we get interest after any sort of mass shooting event, but this week, the response has just been overwhelming, we had a pretty small Facebook group and have admitted over 300 new members, we’ve had people sign up for events that are upcoming in Lincoln and Omaha,” says Katie Townley, the Legislative Lead for Nebraska’s chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Townley also says that nationwide, more than 250,000 people have texted the Moms Demand Action phone number to get involved with the organization.

“People want to know what they can do to help immediately, which is kind of hard because the state legislature in Nebraska is not in session right now, but our work with the legislature is to introduce bills that promote gun safety and to also fight against bills that would remove reasonable restrictions on firearm ownership that are already in place in Nebraska.’

Townley got involved with Nebraska’s chapter after moving here several years ago. Her passion for helping prevent gun violence comes after two family friends were shot and killed during a robbery of a jewelry store in 2005.

“That person was a prior felon, and should not have had a weapon and was able to acquire the weapon because he broke into a home and the gun was left unsecured,” Townley says.

Townley says the organization wants to be clear on one thing: they aren’t anti-gun.

“We are not against firearm ownership, we are not against guns, that’s a common misconception of the “Moms” group and Everytown, our parent organization, but you know, you have a responsibility if you own a firearm to be a responsible firearm owner, and we want to promote responsible firearm ownership and also ensure that people who should not have access to guns do not have access to guns and cannot do what they did earlier this week, last week in Buffalo, two weeks ago in California,” she adds.

Townley says groups like Moms Demand Action can make a change, and they hope to continue to.

“It’s important to make sure an event like this doesn’t happen anywhere, but also doesn’t happen in Nebraska,” she says. “Just the thought of getting that call from our child’s school is absolutely awful. When I first saw the news reports coming in on Tuesday, I just sat in my car and sobbed, and I can’t imagine what those families are going through. But like I said before, all gun violence is terrible, and most of it is preventable and we in this country are not taking the appropriate steps to prevent shootings.”

Nebraska’s chapter of Moms Demand Action will hold an event in Lincoln on Saturday, June 4 to kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month. The event will be held at Antelope Park at 10:00 a.m.

To find more events in Nebraska, visit the events page of the Moms Demand Action website here.

To get involved with the organization, you can text ‘Act’ or ‘Events’ to 64433.

