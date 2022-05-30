6 First Alert Day Monday: Hot, humid & windy before a severe storm threat later today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are some storms on the map early this morning but the majority of these will stay below severe limits with some downpours and small hail. These will exit by 10am at the latest and leave us with a hot, humid and windy 6 First Alert Day. But the main reason it is a First Alert Day is the threat of severe weather after 4pm when all types of severe weather will be possible.

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

Before storms roll in, wind gusts from the south will reach 40-50 mph at times helping to send the hot and humid air our way.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Memorial Day Forecast (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Watch for storm development as early as 4pm later this afternoon especially east and south of the metro along a surge of drier air punching in. That will try to spark rapidly developing severe storms with all types of severe weather possible. You can see where models have those near 5pm but they could easily fire anywhere along that yellow line.

5pm Storms (WOWT)

Those will race northeast and could produce large hail along with a tornado or two. Be sure to watch for these developing by late afternoon. More storms are then possible along the cold front as it moves through later tonight after 10pm. Within those storms there will be the threat of strong wind gusts primarily with some isolated hail possible too.

11pm Storms (WOWT)

After this line moves out, cooler less humid air will move in and leave us comfortable for the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.