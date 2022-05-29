Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street is temporarily closed Sunday after high voltage power lines snapped.

According to the Omaha Police Department, L Street is closed from 108th to 120th Streets for an undetermined amount of time.

The closure is due to the snapping of high voltage power lines that were laying across lanes of traffic. Police say the lines caused a pole to catch fire and start a brush fire, which is now under control.

Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) is working to fix the power lines.

Intersections on West Center Road from 108th to 132nd Streets may also be impacted.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.