Omaha Police investigate shooting near Benson Church of Christ

Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly saw two vehicle occupants exchange gunfire
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What many neighbors thought were fireworks turned out to be gunshots Sunday afternoon.

More than a dozen gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. near 58th and Miami Street, outside the Benson Church of Christ.

Several people say they saw two cars shooting at each other.

Dispatch tells 6 News there were no victims picked up by ambulance.

Omaha Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

