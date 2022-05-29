Omaha Police investigate shooting near Benson Church of Christ
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What many neighbors thought were fireworks turned out to be gunshots Sunday afternoon.
More than a dozen gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. near 58th and Miami Street, outside the Benson Church of Christ.
Several people say they saw two cars shooting at each other.
Dispatch tells 6 News there were no victims picked up by ambulance.
Omaha Police are investigating.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.