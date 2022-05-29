Omaha Police investigate shooting near Benson Church of Christ

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What many neighbors thought were fireworks turned out to be gunshots Sunday afternoon.

More than a dozen gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. near 58th and Miami Street, outside the Benson Church of Christ.

Several people say they saw two cars shooting at each other.

Dispatch tells 6 News there were no victims picked up by ambulance.

Omaha Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.