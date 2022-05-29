Advertisement

Omaha area Vietnam Veterans honored in special ceremony

Local veterans are honored at a local church
By Ashly Richardson
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - John Rollins is a Vietnam veteran. He was stationed there for 13 months.

“A lot of people lost their lives. It was unbelievable. I just couldn’t believe it,” said retired SSG. John Rollins, U.S. Army.

He’s one of five Vietnam veterans who was honored at St. John’s AME Church.

The event was all about honoring minority Vietnam veterans.

“The reason it’s minority vets, we are not forgetting other vets but we know what has happened when Vietnam veterans have returned home to the states. Many minority veterans haven’t received anything. They haven’t received a thanks and they just, with their patience and dedication have done what they could for this country,” said event organizer retired MSgt. Anthony Weathers.

Each of the five men received a special quilt to thank them for their service to our nation.

“The quilt is an inspiration. Coming to this occasion I got to see people that I have been knowing for years and you always wonder what happened to them. I got to see them here today,” said Rollins.

The quilts were specially made by Lynn DeShon. Here she’s known as the quilt lady.

“My goal is to help right a wrong and publically say thank you,” said Lynn DeShon.

That thank you is something these veterans won’t soon forget.

And the gift is so much more than just a quilt for them.

“Now I’ve got to try and figure out where am I going to put it in my house. I will be hanging it on one of the walls so every time I pass it, I know this occasion happened.”

The group plans to continue to honor minority veterans every year going forward.

