Nebraska suspect shot and killed by police in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Police in Wyoming say a man wanted in a fatal shooting in Nebraska was shot and killed by police in Cheyenne on Saturday.

Cheyenne police say members of a SWAT Team opened fire on Davin Darayle Saunders around midday after going to a home where they had located him.

They say Saunders refused to come out and, after police deployed gas to try to get him out, he pulled out a gun, leading officers to shoot him.

Police in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, say Saunders was wanted in connection with several shootings, including one in which his aunt was killed.

