Fun-Plex opens for summer season, new slide set to open soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many are sliding their way into summer as Fun-Plex is welcoming visitors back to the park.

Around 1,600 people came out for Saturday’s opening day. Park officials say it was one of the busiest opening days they’ve ever seen for the holiday weekend.

During the off-season, the park went through some renovations. The concession stands have been upgraded to make operations run more efficiently.

But adrenaline junkies will be most excited about the brand new slides set to open very soon. ‘Double Trouble’ is a set of two launch capsule water slides. The 55-foot drop goes straight down and gives riders a 360-degree view all the way down.

These slides have been in the works since 2019. But similar to many other projects during the pandemic, construction was put on pause.

“Towards the end of last year, after we had a bounce-back season, we picked up the project again and we picked out Double Trouble. We decided we wanted to go with something a little more for the thrill-seekers in the park,” says general manager Katie Anderson.

This will be the fifth attraction the park has added in the past six years.

‘Double Trouble’ is still undergoing some finishing touches. The slides are slated to open in early June.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.