David’s Morning Forecast - Windy and warm Sunday, storm chances Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few rumbled of thunder overnight, but those storms already pushing east of the metro by early Sunday morning. Temperatures starting off mild, in the upper 60s and low 70s for much of the area. As storms move away, dry weather is expected for the bulk of your Sunday, but we will see more clouds than sun today. Despite the clouds, high temperatures should still reach the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the area. Winds will be quite gusty once again today. Gusts could reach 30-35mph for much of the day, with a few stronger gusts mixed in at times.

Gusty Winds Today (WOWT)

There will be a chance for storms this evening into the early overnight. Those storms developing over central Nebraska, and then lifting northeast toward O’Neill, Norfolk, and Sioux City. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with any storms that develop. This round of storms will likely stay well north and west of the Omaha metro, leaving us with windy, warm, but dry weather for the evening and overnight.

Today's Severe Weather Outlook (WOWT)

More hot, humid, and windy weather is on the way for Monday. High temperatures climb back to around 90 degrees in the metro. South winds will likely gust to around 40-45mph from late morning into the afternoon. A cold front will approach by late afternoon, helping to kick off a few scattered thunderstorms. These storms may try to develop over eastern Nebraska before quickly pushing into Iowa. Where storms develop, they will carry a risk for severe weather including large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. The risk in the metro is generally in the 4-8pm window, but stay tuned for updates.

Severe Weather Risk Monday (WOWT)

Cooler and dry weather will settle in for the middle of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday through at least Friday.

