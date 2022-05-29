David’s Evening Forecast - Hot and windy Monday with evening storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty winds and cloudy skies across the area, but temperatures still warmed into the upper 80s to right around 90 in the metro. Enough humidity in the air to push the heat index into the lower 90s at times. We’ll continue to see lots of clouds this evening, but it stays warm and dry. A few storms are possible in central and northeastern Nebraska, but those storms stay well north and west of Omaha. Temperatures will be slow to cool tonight, still in the 80s at 10pm. We drop into the lower 70s by early Monday morning.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

An isolated shower or storm is possible early in the morning, but clouds will be clearing out by late morning leaving sunny skies and strong southwest winds. Gusts of 40-50mph are likely across the area, particularly in the late morning and afternoon. Those south winds will heat us back up, with highs likely topping out around 90 degrees once again.

Strong Winds Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

A front will approach the area in the afternoon and evening, helping to kick off some scattered thunderstorms. Not everyone will see a storm, but where storms develop, they will likely be strong to severe. Large hail, damaging winds, and evening an isolated tornado will be possible with any thunderstorms. Those storms developing after 4pm across eastern Nebraska, and then quickly sliding into Iowa by 7-8pm.

Severe Weather Risk Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

There are some hints of a second line of storms that may develop right over the metro later in the evening. These storms would carry a risk for large hail and high winds, but the tornado threat would diminish by the late evening hours.

Evening Storm Chances (WOWT)

Cooler air will filter in behind the front, with highs dropping back into the 70s for Tuesday through Friday. A few showers are possible in the area on Wednesday, that could keep highs in the 60s for a few spots. Temperatures warm back into the 80s by the end of the upcoming weekend, along with scattered storm chances.

