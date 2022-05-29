Advertisement

Creighton’s season comes to end, falling to Xavier in the Big East baseball tournament

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Falling into the elimination bracket after losing to No. 1 seed Connecticut, 7-1, earlier in the day, the Bluejays lost their second game of the tournament to Xavier, 27-8.

The Musketeers took over the game in the top of the third, scoring eight runs on eight hits. Senior Luke Franzoni contributed with a solo blast and a grand slam. Xavier ended the night with seven home runs, three coming off the bat of Franzoni.

Creighton finished the season 31-18 overall.

