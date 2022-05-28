Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 27
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an ambidextrous football player, local PPP fraud and a recent Fremont High graduate who suffered severe injuries after a car crash.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 27.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha neighbors voice frustrations over overgrown public property now eyesore
Omaha residents grew upset over a section of overgrown public property. The missing patch eventually was mowed by the city.
5. One injured in Omaha shooting at motorcycle club
One person was sent to the hospital after being shot in the chest at an Omaha motorcycle club.
4. Bellevue East’s ambidextrous quarterback, Mikey Gow, goes viral
A video of Bellevue East High School’s Mikey Gow doing throwing drills with both arms recently took the internet by storm.
3. 11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
A grand jury indicted 11 people with a connection to Omaha for taking advantage of programs aimed at helping struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought.
1. Recent Fremont High School graduate suffered brain injury after severe car crash
The Fremont community continues to mourn the loss of a recent graduate.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
CATCH UP
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.