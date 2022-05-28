Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 27

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an ambidextrous football player, local PPP fraud and a recent Fremont High graduate who suffered severe injuries after a car crash.
WOWT 6 News logo
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, May 27.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha neighbors voice frustrations over overgrown public property now eyesore

Omaha residents grew upset over a section of overgrown public property. The missing patch eventually was mowed by the city.

Some homeowners in a northwest Omaha neighborhood are scratching their heads over a section of overgrown public property.

5. One injured in Omaha shooting at motorcycle club

One person was sent to the hospital after being shot in the chest at an Omaha motorcycle club.

One person was injured Saturday night at a motorcycle club

4. Bellevue East’s ambidextrous quarterback, Mikey Gow, goes viral

A video of Bellevue East High School’s Mikey Gow doing throwing drills with both arms recently took the internet by storm.

A video of Bellevue East High School’s Mikey Gow doing throwing drills with both arms recently took the internet by storm.

3. 11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud

A grand jury indicted 11 people with a connection to Omaha for taking advantage of programs aimed at helping struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into fraudulent CARES Act spending.

2. Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday

A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought.

A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought.

1. Recent Fremont High School graduate suffered brain injury after severe car crash

The Fremont community continues to mourn the loss of a recent graduate.

A recent Fremont High School graduate suffered a brain injury after a severe car crash Sunday

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. 11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
2. Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
3. Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
4. Omaha mayor says ‘I do’
5. Water found in Omaha gas station fuel
6. Omaha Police: 13-year-old shot in chest overnight
