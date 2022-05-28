Only on 6: Local ace, PLHS ‘04 grad helped in Top Gun film

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ‘Top Gun Maverick’ hit theaters Friday, and along with it is the debut performance of a Papillion La Vista High School graduate.

Mike Scott helped to coordinate some of the incredible aerial shots in the film.

The 2022 reboot of Top Gun couldn’t take off without the skills of Mike Scott.

“They needed someone to tell them what the flight schedule would be each day, so what jets were flying when,” Scott said. “I was able to tell them when they would be able to get the best shots that they were looking for based on the types of airplanes they wanted to see.”

The ‘04 Papillion La Vista High School grad was tapped by Hollywood producers because of his expertise as a navy strike operations officer - an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“It was very important for me because I was inspired by the first movie. Many of us were, to become fighter pilots and aviators in the military, so I wanted to be authentic as it could be.”

Tom Cruise returns in the action-packed film as a courageous test pilot training young aviators for a special mission. And in true Hollywood fashion, the movie itself had some turbulence.

Years of delays and setbacks, which Scott says made it even more worth the wait.

“I think it’s going to capture the excitement of naval aviation and fighter aviation. The flying scenes are authentic. A lot of this was shot with actors in the cockpit, with other jets. I mean, the cinematography is going to be incredible.”

As for the movie, Cruise may be the main character but Scott also got his time on the screen.

“I was also an extra in the bar scene.”

For him, the experience was simply once in a lifetime.

“I grew up with the movie, and thanked him for having us here as extras, and told him that he was the reason I was a navy fighter pilot. I think he got a kick out of that, so that was pretty special.”

Scott says that Paramount Pictures threw him and some other naval aviators a screening party earlier this week. And he says he got to meet an iconic actor from the first top gun, “Stinger” played by James Tolkan.

Scott added that the movie was great and hopes it will inspire the next generation of aviators.

