Omaha Police investigating alleged overnight shooting at Memorial Park

(CBS46)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an alleged shooting at Memorial Park that injured one overnight Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, a walk-in shooting victim arrived at Methodist Hospital at 12:52 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the man had an injury to his arm and shoulder.

According to police, the victim said he was at Memorial Park when someone started shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

