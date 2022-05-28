Omaha Metro reports increase in ridership for May

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More and more people are riding Omaha’s Metro buses.

Metro officials say in May they saw an 11% increase in people taking the bus, and that’s just compared to April.

Officials tell 6 News in the past year they’ve seen a 20% jump.

They say they believe COVID-19 restrictions easing is playing a role in that number, but they say the spike in ridership this month may be because of the soaring gas prices we are all dealing with.

”For us, it’s incredibly important that Metro is here to provide an option for people,” Omaha Metro CEO Lauren Cencic said. “Particularly as gas prices start to impact your pocketbook and your finances. For thousands in our community, Metro is here as a resource to help ease some of that burden.”

Metro officials say the cost of gas isn’t quite impacting them yet because they are able to buy gas in bulk every six months.

They are hoping to add more electric buses in the future so they don’t have to be as dependent on gas.

