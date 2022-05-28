Omaha Fire Department responds to Friday evening house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire responded to a house fire Friday evening that resulted in more than $40,000 in damages.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire near 78th and Pacific Street at 7:01 p.m. Friday.

Crews saw heavy smoke when arriving on the scene and extinguished the fire shortly after.

All occupants of the home had evacuated before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported.

Damage to the home and its contents was estimated at $45,500.

Omaha Fire says the fire was caused by an electrical event.

