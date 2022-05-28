Omaha area scouts lay flags on veteran graves for Memorial Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Memorial Day weekend, boys and girls from the metro area took the time to show their appreciation for our nation’s bravest heroes.

Saturday at St. John’s Cemetery in Bellevue, around 50 scouts laid American flags on the graves of those who have died while serving in the military.

Since 2001, different troops have dedicated the Saturday morning before Memorial Day to doing this task rain or shine. Even through the pandemic, they still managed to pay their respects.

“We try to instill in our younger scouts, that this is why we have Memorial Day. Barbeques and family get-togethers are great, but somebody has paid a price for that. Somebody has missed barbeques,” says Assistant District Commissioner for the Iron Horse District, Randy Yates.

“Coming out here, putting up the flags and seeing all the veterans here and seeing what they did, what they honored and what they served, it feels good to just come out, pay your respects and see what they did for us, for us to have this freedom,” says fellow scout Donald N.

Over 20 years ago, scout troops laid flags out for 875 veterans; that number is now up to 1,200 veterans.

