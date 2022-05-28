Advertisement

Offutt Air Force Base police officer charged with child abuse, sexual assault

An Air Force police officer is arrested for alleged child abuse and sex assault
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Air Force police officer finds himself behind bars for alleged sex crimes.

John Channels, 27, was booked into Douglas County Jail Friday afternoon for charges of child abuse and first-degree sexual assault.

Channels is an Air Force police officer at Offutt Air Force Base. He is also the president and CEO of a local security company.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

