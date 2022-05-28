Federal court sentences Omaha man to 15 years for producing child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates throughout the week from drug and gun charges to producing child porn.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Brandon Morrison, 39, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday to a little over eight years for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with Omaha Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Morrison was pulled over in Jan. 2020 when officers say they saw him driving without license plates. It’s reported officers noticed the scent of marijuana when approaching the car. Morrison was asked to get out of the car before the search and police found a gun in the trunk. According to the release, he left the scene but was caught and officers found about 13 grams of meth when continuing to search the trunk.

Phillip D. Gonzales, 33, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for producing child pornography. In an investigation with Omaha Police, officials discovered a 16-year-old who ran away from home around Sept. 2020 met Gonzales and his co-defendant, and also formed a relationship with him. According to the release, the teen was involved in prostitution. It’s reported Gonzales took photos and videos of the teen such as her posing “lasciviously” and performing sexual acts. The release further states officers had a traffic stop with Gonzales and the teen, they recovered the photos and found out she was being trafficked.

