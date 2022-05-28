David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and windy holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mild this morning across the region with temperatures starting off in the middle 60s. We’ll see a quick warm-up today, with readings already pushing into the 80s by the lunch hour. However, winds will be on the breeze side for most of the day. South winds are already pushing 20mph early this morning, and we could see gusts of 25 to 35mph for much of the day. The breezy south wind along with plenty of sunshine will help to heat us up, with highs reaching the upper 80s around the metro.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Even warmer weather is likely on Sunday, though we will see more clouds. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 60s to around 70. We’ll be back into the middle 80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees. The day will be generally dry, especially around the metro area. There will be a chance for evening and overnight storms, but mainly across central and northern Nebraska. These storms likely stay to the west and north of Omaha, so the metro stays dry. However, if anyone has outdoor plans in northern Nebraska, make sure to stay alert to the potential for strong evening and overnight storms.

More windy and warm weather is expected on Monday with south winds gusting up to 40mph and highs around 90 degrees. An approaching storm system will push a cold front our direction by evening, helping to kick off scattered thunderstorms. Where storms develop, strong to severe storms are likely, with highs winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado possible. The latest data hast storms developing right along the Missouri River, which could impacts parts of the metro. Stay tuned throughout the weekend for updates on the storm threat.

Storm chance Monday evening (WOWT)

Cooler air will filter in behind the front for next week with highs in the 70s on Tuesday, potentially dipping into the 60s on Wednesday with a few showers in the area. Staying dry for the second half of the week with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.