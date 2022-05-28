David’s Evening Forecast - Hot and windy Sunday, storm chances Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and gusty south winds help warm temperatures into the upper 80s around the metro. A little humidity in the air as well pushing heat index readings into the lower 90s. Winds will stay gusty through the evening, keeping temperatures in the 80s through at least 9pm. More clouds roll in overnight, but we stay dry in the metro. Temperatures stay quite mild, only dropping into the upper 60s by morning.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Another warm and windy day is on tap for Sunday. We will see more clouds, but it will still be quite warm despite the cloud cover. Temperatures warm into the 80s by Noon, with highs topping out around 90 degrees. Winds will gust out of the south and southwest up to 35mph at times. The humidity sticks around as well, likely resulting in heat index readings in the low to middle 90s. A few evening thunderstorms are possible in central and northeastern Nebraska, but that rain is generally near and north of Columbus to West Point to Tekamah, we likely stay dry in the metro.

Strong Winds Monday (WOWT)

More warm and windy weather is expected on Monday. Highs climb to around 90 degrees once again. Winds may be even stronger, with gusts of 40-45mph possible for parts of the area. A cold front will enter the region in the evening, with scattered thunderstorms likely developing along that front. Storms may develop as early as 4pm in eastern Nebraska, potentially right over the metro. As storms develop, they could become severe with large hail, high winds, and even an isolated tornado possible. Storms will quickly push east, likely out of the area by 8pm so they will not last all night long. Stay tuned to the forecast through the weekend as we fine tune the details on the severe weather risk.

Storm chance Monday evening (WOWT)

Cooler air settles in behind the front, with highs in the 70s for much of next week, potentially dipping into the 60s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.