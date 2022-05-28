Creighton beats Xavier in BIG EAST Tournament, UConn up next

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays put a big emphasis on winning the first game of the BIG EAST Tournament, avoiding the losers bracket in that second game. With the way, the weather worked out they had plenty of time to think about that focus. Once they hit the field Friday night Creighton put it to work beating Xavier 6-5.

After the Musketeers grabbed a 2-0 lead Chris Esposito knocked in two runs with a hit down the left-field line in the fourth inning. Alan Roden broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning with an RBI triple that took an unusual bounce off the fence. Then the Jays bullpen finished it off, escaping a bases-loaded jam at the end.

Connecticut won the other game, which means the Bluejays will meet the Huskies next. It’s scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Prasco Park in Ohio.

