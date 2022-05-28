Advertisement

Car crashes into south Lincoln café

A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on...
A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Saturday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Saturday.

According to Lincoln Police, the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit their gas instead of brakes, crashing into the café at around 11:54 a.m. Nobody was hurt due to the incident. LPD estimates the current amount of damage to be around $8,000 to $10,000.

An employee said that the café is still open to customers, but requested that customers refrain from parking near the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Water found in Omaha gas station fuel
Omaha Police: Man arrested after going door-to-door with chainsaw, being chased by homeowner
Omaha Police give updates on death investigation after road rage incident
11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha zoo unveils changes for summer season

Latest News

Scouts place a flag at a veteran's grave at St. John’s Cemetery in Bellevue
Omaha area scouts lay flags on veteran graves for Memorial Day
Only on 6: Local ace, PLHS ‘04 grad helped in Top Gun film
Omaha Police investigating alleged overnight shooting at Memorial Park
Omaha Fire Department responds to Friday evening house fire