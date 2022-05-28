Advertisement

Butterfly Bakery holds fundraiser for Texas school after shooting

Butterfly Bakery has been using Saturdays as a way to give back to Lincoln Public Schools. This week, they chose to support Robb Elementary, the school that had a mass shooting.(Nicole Griffith)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Uvalde, Texas is more than 800 miles away from Lincoln. While the small community mourns the loss of the massacre that happened earlier this week, killing 21 people including 19 children, an area bakery is trying to help ease the burden of those suffering.

Butterfly Bakery has been using Saturdays as a way to give back to Lincoln Public Schools. This week, they chose to support Robb Elementary, the school that suffered a mass shooting. It’s a decision that wasn’t hard to make.

Butterfly Bakery had cupcakes and cookies with the words “Robb Strong” on them. They sold out early Saturday morning.

The bakery located near south 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard is usually busy on Saturdays, but their staff said this Saturday was even busier. Twenty percent of all proceeds are going towards Robb Elementary to help cover funeral and medical expenses. The owner of the bakery said their favorite thing about Lincoln is that this community shows up to support those in need.

“I think it’s just important that we all come together as a community,” said Zander Rogers. “If we were affected like this we would want people to help us. We’re just a small business trying to make a big difference for these families, so we really appreciate the support.”

The Bakery closes at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 6 p.m. on weekdays, but they encourage people to follow their social media to look for future school fundraisers. The bakery is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

They’re choosing to support schools because the staff said the education system is underfunded. Butterfly Bakery is sending the proceeds collected on Saturday to Victim’s First. It’s an organization that sponsor victims of shooting events here in the United States.

