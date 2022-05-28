Advertisement

Burger Battle draws friendly competition to Stinson Park

A burger battle kept patrons engaged at Stinson Park
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Memorial Day weekend happening now, one event saw some competition at Stinson Park.

It’s all fun and games, eye-popping burgers, and friendly competition.

It’s a Burger Battle at Stinson Park.

This is the first of its kind. A handful of burger shops were invited to the burger battle to compete for a trophy. People are able to try out their burgers and then vote on which one they like the best. The one with the most votes wins.

Vendors like Wonton Jon’s strategy to win over people’s hearts is to just stick to their signature style.

”We’re really just letting the patty speak for itself,” owner Jon Stastny said. “Not a lot of toppings. We top it off with our goat sauce there that we typically use for our breakfast burritos.”

Although everyone is competing, Jon is just happy to be sharing his burgers to people all over the metro area.

“We’re out here just having fun you know, like we don’t typically do the burgers off our food truck very often so it’s nice to do something a little different.”

And according to event organizer Nina Miller, for everyone involved, it’s really a win-win situation.

“It’s great for them,” Miller said. “It’s great marketing, and also of course whoever gets crowned Omaha Burger Battle, we got a big trophy with a burger on it, they can have it in their restaurant, it’s a great talking point.”

Miller feels lucky to have the event at a time when people have a sense of some normalcy.

“Happy to kind of have this first-year event in a year where we’re in the recovery period, so really happy that it’s been so well received.”

Miller says she plans to have the Burger Battle as an annual event

