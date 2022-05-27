Advertisement

World’s largest American flag hot air balloon in Omaha

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What is described as the world’s largest American flag hot air balloon lifted off above Omaha Friday morning. It will be part of a larger event Friday evening.

Friday morning’s liftoff was near an entrance at Lake Zorinsky. The balloon named America One has a 124,000 cubic feet capacity. It is 78 feet long, 53 feet tall, and nearly 33 feet deep.

America One is scheduled to appear at a balloon glow at Baxter Arena Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Baxter Arena which is at 67th and Center. The event was originally scheduled for Memorial Park in Omaha but it was moved due to this week’s heavy rainfall.

Six other hot air balloons from Nebraska and Iowa will be part of the balloon glow. The event is part of several Memorial Day holiday weekend events involving Patriotic Productions.

The organization is also planning a Patriotic Parade in the Old Market at 10 a.m. Saturday to honor Gold Star Families and Veterans. Free food will be provided following the parade and it will include a free concert at 12th and Jones.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
WOWT Omaha mayor remarries
Omaha mayor says ‘I do’
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Water found in Omaha gas station fuel
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

Latest News

OPD Officers at 65th & Ames Shooting Scene
Man dies after Omaha shooting
The balloon lifted off in Omaha May 27, 2022
America One hot air balloon
Monday First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms likely Monday evening
Rusty's Morning Forecast