Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmth builds in for the Memorial Day weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and cool air have allowed some areas of fog to form this morning. That fog will burn off rather quickly after we get a little morning sunshine. That leads us into the best day of the week with highs in the 70s!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points will tick up a bit today but they should still be in the pleasant range most of the day. Light southeast winds at 5-15 mph won’t be much of a bother either.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Overall the Memorial Day weekend is forecast to be warm, windy and humid. Highs in the 80s and 90s with higher humidity will feel like a pretty good holiday weekend. The south wind will be noteworthy though with gusts to 30 mph Saturday and gusts to 40 mph or so likely Sunday & Monday.

Memorial Weekend
Memorial Weekend(WOWT)

You’ll see storm chances Sunday. Those are primarily Sunday evening and are most likely to be northwest of the metro. If you plan to spend your Memorial weekend anywhere in the orange shaded enhanced risk area you’ll need to pay attention to the forecast and have a way to get warning info. Overall I do expect this threat to primarily remain northwest of the metro and on the west edge of our viewing area. This area could easily shift though so keep an eye on future forecast updates for Sunday.

Sunday Storm Threat
Sunday Storm Threat(WOWT)

The greater and more widespread threat for storms will be in our area Monday with storms likely to develop somewhere IN our area after 5pm. The threat of all types of severe weather are possible with this round so please pay close attention to forecasts for Monday while you enjoy the holiday weekend.

Monday First Alert Day
Monday First Alert Day(WOWT)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

