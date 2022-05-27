Advertisement

Omaha post office to be renamed in honor of local World War II hero

Charles Jackson French will be recognized for his swimming
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A post office in Benson will be named after a World War II hero with ties to Omaha.

Petty Officer First Class Charles Jackson French will be honored by having the U.S. Post Office in Omaha’s Benson area, on 6223 Maple Street, be named after him.

French is remembered for his actions when he rescued 15 injured shipmates by swimming hours in shark-infested waters and pulling their life raft to safety off the coast of the Guadalcanal. After French finished serving in the military he eventually moved to Omaha. Many members of his family still live in the area.

RELATED: USA Swimming honors Omaha war hero for a swim that saved the lives of 15 sailors

The Benson Post Office name change comes after Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon introduced bill H.R. 4168. The bill passed the Senate unanimously. Sen. Deb Fischer introduced the companion bill in the Senate.

“French embodies true American valor and patriotism,” Bacon said. “Dedicating a post office in his name, allows Nebraskans and other Americans to remember those who went above and beyond the call of duty.”

“This post office renaming is important to his family, the community of Omaha, and the state of Nebraska,” Fischer said. “I’m proud we could come together to recognize his legacy of service and sacrifice.”

