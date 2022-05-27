Omaha Police: Man arrested after going door-to-door with chainsaw, being chased by homeowner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is arrested after police say he went door-to-door with a chainsaw and argued with a homeowner.

According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 45th and Woolworth for a disturbance. Allegedly a person was going door-to-door with a chainsaw in an attempt to “make money.”

Police say a homeowner confronted the person and an argument followed. The suspect allegedly threatened the homeowner and the homeowner then began to chase the suspect.

The suspect allegedly dropped the chainsaw while being chased and was tackled near the Holy Cross Church. Police say the suspect was attempting to enter Holy Cross to get away from the citizen chasing him. He had no intent to cause harm to anyone in Holy Cross, according to police.

Police later allegedly found the suspect with several drug pipes in his possession.

The suspect, identified by police as Steven Bifano, 20, was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

