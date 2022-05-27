Advertisement

Omaha Police: Man arrested after going door-to-door with chainsaw, being chased by homeowner

(WLBT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is arrested after police say he went door-to-door with a chainsaw and argued with a homeowner.

According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 45th and Woolworth for a disturbance. Allegedly a person was going door-to-door with a chainsaw in an attempt to “make money.”

Police say a homeowner confronted the person and an argument followed. The suspect allegedly threatened the homeowner and the homeowner then began to chase the suspect.

The suspect allegedly dropped the chainsaw while being chased and was tackled near the Holy Cross Church. Police say the suspect was attempting to enter Holy Cross to get away from the citizen chasing him. He had no intent to cause harm to anyone in Holy Cross, according to police.

Police later allegedly found the suspect with several drug pipes in his possession.

The suspect, identified by police as Steven Bifano, 20, was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Water found in Omaha gas station fuel
WOWT Omaha mayor remarries
Omaha mayor says ‘I do’
PPP fraud suspects plead ‘not guilty’ in federal court in Omaha
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha zoo unveils changes for summer season

Latest News

Emily's Friday evening forecast
Nebraska’s Public Health Lab on alert for monkeypox
High gas prices not stopping people from hitting the road for Holiday weekend
Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening
Lake Cunningham to welcome visitors for first Memorial Day since renovation