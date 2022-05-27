Omaha Police give updates on death investigation after road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An active death investigation from the Omaha Police has ended Friday.

It’s reported Paul Arispe, 57, died May 17 from his injuries.

The investigation revealed there was a road rage incident with Arispe and another man.

According to the release, the was a confrontation after Arispe followed the man to his mother’s place and officials say Arispe got out of his car and followed the man into the front yard.

During the confrontation, Arispe fell to the ground after being pushed. The release further states there were several injuries to his head from the fall.

Officials say no charges will be filed after witness statements, evidence that was gathered, and communication with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.