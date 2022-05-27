Advertisement

Omaha Police give updates on death investigation after road rage incident

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An active death investigation from the Omaha Police has ended Friday.

It’s reported Paul Arispe, 57, died May 17 from his injuries.

The investigation revealed there was a road rage incident with Arispe and another man.

According to the release, the was a confrontation after Arispe followed the man to his mother’s place and officials say Arispe got out of his car and followed the man into the front yard.

During the confrontation, Arispe fell to the ground after being pushed. The release further states there were several injuries to his head from the fall.

Officials say no charges will be filed after witness statements, evidence that was gathered, and communication with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Water found in Omaha gas station fuel
WOWT Omaha mayor remarries
Omaha mayor says ‘I do’
PPP fraud suspects plead ‘not guilty’ in federal court in Omaha
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha zoo unveils changes for summer season

Latest News

Fremont County deputies arrest four from Kansas City during traffic stop for drug-related crimes
Carl Haskins, 58
Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrests
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System
Omaha Everyday: Methodist Health System
Omaha meat processing facility affected by OSHA COVID-19 settlement