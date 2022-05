OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shut down Ames Avenue near 65th Street for several hours Thursday night.

Officers were investigating what led to a man getting shot in the chest around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to UNMC with CPR in progress.

Officers at the scene told 6 News a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.