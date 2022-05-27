Advertisement

New Acting U.S. Attorney named for District of Nebraska

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Acting U.S. Attorney was named Friday for the District of Nebraska.

Steven A. Russell is a career prosecutor. He will replace Interim U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp who announced his retirement earlier this month. He will serve in this position until a U.S. Attorney is appointed by President Joe Biden.

Russell is a 1982 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law. He has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 1985 and currently serves as the District of Nebraska’s First Assistant United States Attorney.

Prior to his work in Omaha, he worked in private practice and as a Deputy Hall County Attorney.

Russell is originally from Richmond, Indiana.

