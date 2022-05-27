Man dies after Omaha shooting
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say an Omaha man has died after being shot Thursday evening.
The victim was Clinton Brownlee, 38.
He was found at 65th Avenue & Ames shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Brownlee was taken to a hospital with CPR in progress and later died.
Police told 6 News at the scene that a man was arrested in connection. They later stressed that were no outstanding suspects as of Friday morning.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.