Man dies after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say an Omaha man has died after being shot Thursday evening.

The victim was Clinton Brownlee, 38.

He was found at 65th Avenue & Ames shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Brownlee was taken to a hospital with CPR in progress and later died.

Police told 6 News at the scene that a man was arrested in connection. They later stressed that were no outstanding suspects as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.