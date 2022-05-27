Advertisement

Man dies after Omaha shooting

OPD Officers at 65th & Ames Shooting Scene
OPD Officers at 65th & Ames Shooting Scene(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say an Omaha man has died after being shot Thursday evening.

The victim was Clinton Brownlee, 38.

He was found at 65th Avenue & Ames shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Brownlee was taken to a hospital with CPR in progress and later died.

Police told 6 News at the scene that a man was arrested in connection. They later stressed that were no outstanding suspects as of Friday morning.

