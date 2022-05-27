High gas prices not stopping people from hitting the road for Holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the roadways to the sky, millions of Americans are traveling for the holiday weekend.

This is as prices at the pump continue to rise, and plane tickets aren’t cheap either.

Paul and Debbie Remmereid are hitting the road, headed for a long weekend away in Oklahoma.

“Just the camper where we can sleep at night because there’s not a lot of hotels around. Jump in the four-wheeler, go cruise around,” said Debbie Remmereid.

Nearly 35 million Americans are expected to hit the roads this weekend.

In Omaha you can already see the increase of cars on the roadway.

The Remmereid’s say the extra traffic doesn’t bother them.

“Travel is pretty normal. We aren’t worried about the cars. Obviously, the price of gas is a pain in the neck but, you know. Gotta live. You have to enjoy life,” said Paul Remmereid.

Eppley Airfeild is also packed. People traveling say that’s the story at airports nationwide.

People there say the high prices of plane tickets are well worth a weekend to create memories.

“Family! We have a little grandson that’s about four months old that we’ve only seen once since he was born!” said Emerson Peckman, traveling to Omaha.

“Just gotta live every day, you know. Have fun and everybody be safe,” said Remmereid.

The Nebraska State Patrol is also adding extra troopers to the roadways this weekend. They say if you plan to head out—pay attention to construction zones and watch your speed.

