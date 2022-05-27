Advertisement

Fremont County deputies arrest four from Kansas City during traffic stop for drug-related crimes

(WIS)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County deputies arrested four people Thursday night for drug-related crimes.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:53 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the five-mile marker on southbound I-29 to help a driver with a disabled vehicle.

After arriving, deputies found a silver Chrysler 300 and observed what they described as indicators of criminal activity. Deputies called in the Mills County K9 Unit and a K9 Judge allegedly alerted to controlled substances in the vehicle.

Deputies say they found stolen property and narcotics after a search.

Deputies arrested four people from Kansas City. They arrested Carl Haskins, 58, Jamishia Misirlija, 41, Janice Thompson, 59, and Ellen Montgomery, 57, for 2nd-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was also arrested for unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

