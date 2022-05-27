Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing storm chances through Memorial Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny and warmer Friday we’ll keep the warm up going from there and by Saturday we’ll be in the 80s for most! We’ll start off with some clouds but quickly break into afternoon sun with breezy conditions. A few storms will be possible Saturday night near Norfolk and to the NW. It’ll be the best day of the weekend with 90s by Sunday and Memorial Day, stronger winds and increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day due to a more widespread risk for severe storms near the Metro:

Monday First Alert Day (WOWT)

We’ll look out for t-storm potential Sunday evening, best chances will be NW of the Metro for the strongest activity. We cannot rule out a strong storm or two in the Metro though. Stay weather aware!

Sunday storms (wowt)

Severe risk Sunday (wowt)

Storms move out by Monday morning with sunshine through the afternoon.

Memorial Day planner (wowt)

By the evening we’ll look our for a developing line of storms... this will form near the Metro and bring the threat for all types of severe weather. Models are suggesting that the line will develop just E of the Metro but that could change. Stay on top of the forecast this weekend!

Storms Memorial Day (wowt)

Strong storms Memorial Day (wowt)

As the forecast heats up, and with moisture around, you’ll notice some mugginess in the air through the weekend. A big draw back to the weekend weather will be the wind, especially on Monday! Gusts Sunday reach for the 30s, 40s on Monday.

Sunday wind (wowt)

Monday wind (wowt)

We’ll cool down behind our Monday storms with 70s Tuesday and 60s Wednesday. Storms make a return Wednesday evening with a drier forecast until the weekend.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.