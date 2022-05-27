Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson dies

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue City Councilman died Thursday.

According to the City of Bellevue, Bob Stinson, who served on the city council since November 2018, died Thursday afternoon.

The City of Bellevue says Stinson was born in Denver in 1959 and his family moved to Bellevue in 1960. He graduated from Bellevue High in 1977 and later worked in the Bellevue Parks Department before serving with the Bellevue Police Department from 1990 to 2016. He was also a volunteer firefighter for 19 years.

“Bob was a true public servant and dedicated his life to public safety, his family and the Bellevue Community,” the City of Bellevue said. “His actions on the City Council and continued volunteer service reflected that dedication and commitment.”

Bob has been married to his wife Linda for more than 40 years and had two adult children.

Stinson was running unopposed for re-election in the upcoming November General Elections

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.