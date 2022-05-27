Advertisement

Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson dies

Bob Stinson
Bob Stinson(City of Bellevue)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue City Councilman died Thursday.

According to the City of Bellevue, Bob Stinson, who served on the city council since November 2018, died Thursday afternoon.

The City of Bellevue says Stinson was born in Denver in 1959 and his family moved to Bellevue in 1960. He graduated from Bellevue High in 1977 and later worked in the Bellevue Parks Department before serving with the Bellevue Police Department from 1990 to 2016. He was also a volunteer firefighter for 19 years.

“Bob was a true public servant and dedicated his life to public safety, his family and the Bellevue Community,” the City of Bellevue said. “His actions on the City Council and continued volunteer service reflected that dedication and commitment.”

Bob has been married to his wife Linda for more than 40 years and had two adult children.

Stinson was running unopposed for re-election in the upcoming November General Elections

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Water found in Omaha gas station fuel
WOWT Omaha mayor remarries
Omaha mayor says ‘I do’
PPP fraud suspects plead ‘not guilty’ in federal court in Omaha
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol to crack down on impaired driving, seatbelt violations during holiday weekend
Charles Jackson French will be recognized for his swimming
Omaha post office to be renamed in honor of local World War II hero
A man is dead after being shot in Omaha
Omaha Police arrest one after man dies from gunshot wound
Stock photo
New Acting U.S. Attorney named for District of Nebraska