Athlete of the Week: Millard West’s AJ Tauber

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s as good as it gets, a walk-off home run in the state championship. In the half-inning before the big hit, AJ Tauber thought about his upcoming at-bat while playing leftfield for Millard West. That was the top of the seventh inning. He knew he was going to lead off and AJ knew the importance of getting on base. As a player known for his speed that likes to bunt he was thinking about a base hit early in the at-bat or a bunt.

The focus was not on sending over the fence, because after all, that’s not his game. At least most of his life. He did have two home runs in districts and this one was number three. It’s been on a run and picked the perfect time go yard.

